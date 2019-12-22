You are the owner of this article.
Sum 41 sells out Delmar Hall
Sum 41 sells out Delmar Hall

Sum 41's concert Sunday (Dec. 22) concert at Delmar Hall is sold out. Broadside is also on the bill. Show time is at 8 p.m.

The show is a 105.7 the Point HoHo Show.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

