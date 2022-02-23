 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suzanne Vega bringing songs and stories to Delmar Hall

Suzanne Vega

Suzanne Vega

 Photo by George Holz

An intimate evening of songs and stories from Suzanne Vega will be presented at 8 p.m. April 29 at Delmar Hall.

Tickets are $40-$60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Megan Thee Stallion sues label over definition of an album

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News