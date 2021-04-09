T-Dubb-O, AMG bringing 'Don't Stop at Lights' concert to Pop's

T-Dubb-O & AMG “Don’t Stop at Lights” show is at Pop’s on April 23; show time is at 8 p.m. Also on the bill are Bates, Tank The Machine, Louie McDon, Real Early, Kay Gee, Zaae Chosen.
-
Tickets are $10-$15 at ticketweb.com.
Get more information at poprocks.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
