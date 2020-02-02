T-Dubb-O, NandoSTL among big winners at SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy

T-Dubb-O and NandoSTL were both double winners at Saturday night’s sold-out SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy. T-Dubb-O won for Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist. NandoSTL won for Best New Artist and People’s Choice Song for “Outside.” Other winners were Gritz Hoffa, KVtheWriter, DJ HoodBunnny, Corey Black, Katarra Parson and Brock Seals.
Here is the list of winners:
-- Artist of the Year, T-Dubb-O
-- Album of the Year, Gritz Hoffa’s “Preach: Cochise Revenge”
-- Best Male Artist, T-Dubb-O
-- Best Female Artist, KVtheWriter
-- Hip-Hop DJ, DJ HoodBunnny
-- Hip-Hop Producer, FruityLoopKing
-- Best Video, Mc Tres’ “I Told You”
-- Best New Artist, NandoSTL
-- People’s Choice Song, NandoSTL’s “Outside”
-- Hip-Hop Group/Duo, noWhere
-- Best Dance: Vandal
-- Best R&B, Katarra Parson
-- Best Visual/Graffiti Artist, Brock Seals
-- Best Podcast/Internet Radio, Polite Coolery
-- Best Poet/Spoken Word Artist, Corey Black
== Hip-Hop Pioneer: Luqman
