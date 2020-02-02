You are the owner of this article.
T-Dubb-O, NandoSTL among big winners at SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy
T-Dubb-O and NandoSTL were both double winners at Saturday night’s sold-out SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy. T-Dubb-O won for Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist. NandoSTL won for Best New Artist and People’s Choice Song for “Outside.” Other winners were Gritz Hoffa, KVtheWriter, DJ HoodBunnny, Corey Black, Katarra Parson and Brock Seals.

Here is the list of winners:

-- Artist of the Year, T-Dubb-O

2020 SLUM Fest Awards

T-Dubb-O performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

-- Album of the Year, Gritz Hoffa’s “Preach: Cochise Revenge”

-- Best Male Artist, T-Dubb-O

-- Best Female Artist, KVtheWriter

2020 SLUM Fest Awards

KVtheWriter performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

-- Hip-Hop DJ, DJ HoodBunnny

-- Hip-Hop Producer, FruityLoopKing

-- Best Video, Mc Tres’ “I Told You”

-- Best New Artist, NandoSTL

2020 SLUM Fest Awards

NandoSTL performs during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

-- People’s Choice Song, NandoSTL’s “Outside”

-- Hip-Hop Group/Duo, noWhere

-- Best Dance: Vandal

-- Best R&B, Katarra Parson

2020 SLUM Fest Awards

Katarra Parson accepts the award for Best R&B during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

-- Best Visual/Graffiti Artist, Brock Seals

-- Best Podcast/Internet Radio, Polite Coolery

-- Best Poet/Spoken Word Artist, Corey Black

2020 SLUM Fest Awards

Corey Black addresses the crowd after winning the Spoken word award during the 2020 SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

== Hip-Hop Pioneer: Luqman

 

 

