T-Dubb-O, NandoSTL among big winners at SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy

T-Dubb-O and NandoSTL were both double winners at Saturday night’s sold-out SLUM Fest Awards at the Bootleg at Atomic Cowboy. T-Dubb-O won for Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist. NandoSTL won for Best New Artist and People’s Choice Song for “Outside.” Other winners were Gritz Hoffa, KVtheWriter, DJ HoodBunnny, Corey Black, Katarra Parson and Brock Seals.