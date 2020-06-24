Takashima Records, Parlor in the Grove close amid claims of misconduct

ST. LOUIS — Two bars in The Grove neighborhood have closed indefinitely as owners respond to misconduct allegations this week.

Multiple women have made accusations of sexual assault regarding Parlor, a funky throwback arcade pub and social spot at 4170 Manchester Avenue, and Takashima Records, a listening room and lounge at 4095 Chouteau Avenue, said Mike Cracchiolo, one of the bars' owners.

Parlor is owned in part by Cracchiolo and Casey Colgan; Takashima in part by Colgan and Matt Leach.

The owners said they were committed to swift resolution of the issue.

“I am frustrated and saddened by the current state of events," Cracchiolo said on social media.

A search of Missouri court records revealed no criminal charges or lawsuits, as of Wednesday, against the bars or the owners. Police would not say whether the department is investigating.

Joel Currier of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.