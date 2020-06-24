Takashima Records, Parlor in the Grove close amid claims of misconduct

ST. LOUIS — Two bars in The Grove neighborhood have closed indefinitely as owners respond to misconduct allegations this week.
Multiple women have made accusations of sexual assault regarding Parlor, a funky throwback arcade pub and social spot at 4170 Manchester Avenue, and Takashima Records, a listening room and lounge at 4095 Chouteau Avenue, said Mike Cracchiolo, one of the bars' owners.
Parlor is owned in part by Cracchiolo and Casey Colgan; Takashima in part by Colgan and Matt Leach.
The owners said they were committed to swift resolution of the issue.
“I am frustrated and saddened by the current state of events," Cracchiolo said on social media.
A search of Missouri court records revealed no criminal charges or lawsuits, as of Wednesday, against the bars or the owners. Police would not say whether the department is investigating.
Joel Currier of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
View this post on Instagram
There's a lot going on in the world today and many of us are in need of a safe space to hang out after a tough week. While many of us in the bar and beverage business wish we could have a constant eye around every corner, sometimes people take it upon themselves to do things that are against the codes of conduct of our establishment. That's why the ownership and management team at Parlor take extra steps to ensure our space is a safe, inclusive space for all. Next time you are at Parlor, if you experience anyone using racial slurs, sexual harassment of any kind, misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, or any kind insensitive language that makes you or our guests uncomfortable, please let a member of our staff know. We have also set up an anonymous form on our website that allows anyone's voice to be heard. parlorstl.com/accountability LINK IN BIO . . Keeping comments turned off to keep survivors safe, we are not outing anyone
