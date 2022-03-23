Take Me to the River Allstars bringing Ivan Neville, Jon Cleary, Ian Neville to the Grandel

Take Me to the River Allstars with Ivan Neville, Jon Cleary, Robert Mercurio, Ian Neville, Terence Higgins and special guests to be announced will take place at 8 p.m. May 13 at the Grandel.
Tickets are $20-$60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 23 at metrotix.com.
The concert is presented by Music at the Intersection and Jamo Presents.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
