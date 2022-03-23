 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take Me to the River Allstars bringing Ivan Neville, Jon Cleary, Ian Neville to the Grandel

Fifth Annual Love Rocks NYC

Ivan Neville performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

 Charles Sykes

Take Me to the River Allstars with Ivan Neville, Jon Cleary, Robert Mercurio, Ian Neville, Terence Higgins and special guests to be announced will take place at 8 p.m. May 13 at the Grandel.

Tickets are $20-$60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 23 at metrotix.com.

The concert is presented by Music at the Intersection and Jamo Presents.

