You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Talib Kweli's Atomic Cowboy Pavilion concert is canceled
0 comments

Talib Kweli's Atomic Cowboy Pavilion concert is canceled

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Talib Kweli

Talib Kweli performing at The Arena at Gwinnett Center on Friday, Nov. 22, 2013, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

 Associated Press

Update: Talib Kweli’s postponed concert at Atomic Cowboy Pavilion is now canceled. The show was originally scheduled for April 18, then moved to Aug. 22. Click here for ticketweb.com, which was the ticket outlet for the show.

The rapper was recently banned from Twitter for violating its rules involvement harassment.

Original post: Talib Kweli is at Atomic Cowboy Pavilion with a show on April 18. It’s a stop on his “Shady Grove 2020 Tour." Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $22.50. Get tickets at ticketweb.com.

Get more information at at atomiccowboystl.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports