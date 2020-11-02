Talk show host Jeannie Mai leaves 'Dancing With the Stars' suddenly over a health concern

Jeannie Mai is no longer competing on “Dancing With the Stars,” withdrawing from the competition effectively immediately, according to the ABC show.
Mai, host of TV’s “The Real,” left the show over health issues requiring immediate attention. She was in the show’s top nine along with Nelly, AJ McLean, Johnny Weir, Skai Jackson and others.
Her withdrawal changes tonight’s show, which was originally scheduled to be a double elimination show. With Mai out to take care of herself, tonight’s show will proceed as a single elimination.
The dancing continues at 7 p.m. tonight on ABC.
Jeannie Mai will not be able to continue to compete on #DWTS this season due to a health concern that requires immediate attention. Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/HTgkhC5tXt— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 2, 2020
Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 2, 2020
