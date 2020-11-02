Talk show host Jeannie Mai leaves 'Dancing With the Stars' suddenly over a health concern

Jeannie Mai is no longer competing on “Dancing With the Stars,” withdrawing from the competition effectively immediately, according to the ABC show.

Mai, host of TV’s “The Real,” left the show over health issues requiring immediate attention. She was in the show’s top nine along with Nelly, AJ McLean, Johnny Weir, Skai Jackson and others.

Her withdrawal changes tonight’s show, which was originally scheduled to be a double elimination show. With Mai out to take care of herself, tonight’s show will proceed as a single elimination.

The dancing continues at 7 p.m. tonight on ABC.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.