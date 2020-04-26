Tame Impala's headlining debut at Enterprise Center is postponed

Update: Tame Impala’s headlining debut at Enterprise Center July 19 is postponed as the act has put its tour on hold in light of the coronavirus pandemic. A new date has not been announced yet. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Click here for more information.
Original post: Tame Impala is at Enterprise Center with a show on July 19. Perfume Genius is also on the bill.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office. Ticket prices are $49.75-$79.25.
The tour kicks off March 9 in San Diego.
Tame Impala releases his fourth album “The Slow Rush” on Feb. 14.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!