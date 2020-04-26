You are the owner of this article.
Tame Impala's headlining debut at Enterprise Center is postponed
Tame Impala's headlining debut at Enterprise Center is postponed

2019 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

 Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

UpdateTame Impala’s headlining debut at Enterprise Center July 19 is postponed as the act has put its tour on hold in light of the coronavirus pandemic. A new date has not been announced yet. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Click here for more information.

Original post: Tame Impala is at Enterprise Center with a show on July 19. Perfume Genius is also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office. Ticket prices are $49.75-$79.25.

The tour kicks off March 9 in San Diego.

Tame Impala releases his fourth album “The Slow Rush” on Feb. 14.

 

