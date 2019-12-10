Subscribe for 99¢
Tamika Scott is coming to the new House of Soul (1204 Washington Ave.) in a special pop-up event Saturday night titled Cafe Soul presents A Family Affair.

Scott is one fourth of the R&B group Xscape. Terry Rogers is also performing.

Event time is at 8 p.m. with doors at 7 p.m.

Early bird tickets are $20. Call 314-504-7405 for more information.

Her new solo single is “Almost Over,” dedicated to cancer survivors. House of Soul co-owner Nichol Stevenson is a cancer survivor.

Scott, as part of a downsized version of Xscape called Xscap3, comes to Chaifetz Arena on Jan. 19.

 

