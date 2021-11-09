 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tank and the Bangas returning to Delmar Hall
0 comments

Tank and the Bangas returning to Delmar Hall

{{featured_button_text}}
Tank and the Bangas

Tank and the Bangas

 Courtesy of the artist

Tank and the Bangas return to Delmar Hall with a concert on March 9. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Cory Henry is also on the bill.

Tickets are $25-$30 and go on sale at 8 a.m. Nov. 10 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Entry to Delmar Hall requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Little known facts about Princess Diana

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News