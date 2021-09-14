 Skip to main content
Tanya Tucker cancels 2021 plans including River City Casino show
Tanya Tucker cancels 2021 plans including River City Casino show

Tanya Tucker at River City Casino

Tanya Tucker performs Thursday at River City Casino in St. Louis. 

Update: Tanya Tucker is canceling her 2021 dates including her Dec. 15 show at the Event Center at River City Casino. Refunds will be processed.

Here’s her official statement: “Hey y’all. With my damn hip still healing slowly but surely, and my increasing concerns with covid-19, I've made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all 2021 dates. It pains me to do this. But I must keep my fans, band and crew safe. I love my team, and most of all, I love you, the fans. We’ll be back in 2022 ready to kick some ass. 

All my love, 

Tanya”

Original post: Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now Tour” is at the Event Center at River City Casino with a show on Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $37.50-$77.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 9 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

