Tanya Tucker cancels 2021 plans including River City Casino show

Update: Tanya Tucker is canceling her 2021 dates including her Dec. 15 show at the Event Center at River City Casino. Refunds will be processed.
Here’s her official statement: “Hey y’all. With my damn hip still healing slowly but surely, and my increasing concerns with covid-19, I've made the heartbreaking decision to cancel all 2021 dates. It pains me to do this. But I must keep my fans, band and crew safe. I love my team, and most of all, I love you, the fans. We’ll be back in 2022 ready to kick some ass.
All my love,
Tanya”
Original post: Tanya Tucker’s “Bring My Flowers Now Tour” is at the Event Center at River City Casino with a show on Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $37.50-$77.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 9 at ticketmaster.com.
