Country legend Tanya Tucker is at the Event Center at River City Casino with a show on Nov. 21. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50-$49.50 and at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.
Get more information at rivercity.com.
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
