54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals

Tanya Tucker arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Country legend Tanya Tucker is at the Event Center at River City Casino with a show on Nov. 21. Show time is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.50-$49.50 and at ticketmaster.com and at the casino. 

Get more information at rivercity.com.

 

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

