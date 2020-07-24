Taylor Swift's new album tells a tale about a St. Louis-born oil heiress

Taylor Swift’s surprise-release album “Folklore,” recorded in quarantine, came with its own St. Louis surprise or sorts: a song about St. Louis-born oil heiress and Harkness Ballet founder Rebekah Harkness.
“The Last Great American Dynasty” from Swift's “Folklore” takes a look at Harkness’ eventful time on Earth.
According to a 1982 obituary in the Post-Dispatch, she was born in St. Louis in 1915 as Rebekah West, and was the granddaughter of Thomas H. West, the founder of St. Louis Union and Trust Co. She attended a finishing school in Aiken, S.C., and once reflected that it “offered a lot of fox hunting.” She married Dickson Pierce, the first of three husbands, because she “had nothing else to do,” she said.
Her second husband, William Hale Harkness, died in 1954 of a heart attack in Rhode Island. His family had founded the Standard Oil Company.
The tall, slim blond woman had three children and managed two foundations, which supported medical research and dance.
The Harkness name is close to Swift; she bought Harkness’ Rhode Island home years ago.
The song is among the 16 tracks on the album, which casts Swift in a more pared-down setting than fans have gotten used to in recent years.
The song is written by Swift and Aaron Dessner of the National, and produced by Dessner. She opens the song with “Rebekah rode up on the afternoon train/It was sunny/Her saltbox house on the coast took her mind off of St. Louis.”
The well-reviewed “Folklore” is already being hailed as Swift’s best, and the song is an early favorite on the album.
Los Angeles Times calls it a “great song, pure and simple, with one of the album’s shapeliest tunes and wryest lyrics. (Swift’s sense of humor is often overlooked, but she’s always been a cut-up.) It’s another sterling entry in a catalog that continues to expand at an absurd rate.”
Variety calls the song overtly confessional, and says Swift has “a grand old time identifying with the woman who decades before her made fellow coast-dwellers go ‘there goes the neighborhood/There goes the maddest woman this town has ever seen/She had a marvelous time ruining everything.”
Music publication NME called the song “a contender for the best Taylor Swift song ever written. Describing one woman’s life crumbling around her, the descriptive lyrics evoke those of ’80s singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter, or the complex tales Bob Dylan spins in his lengthy, winding verses.”
Swift has always had a special thing for St. Louis; growing up, she spent the occasional holiday in the city visiting family.
“Bill was the heir to the Standard Oil name and money, and the town said, ‘How did a middle-class divorcée do it?’” Swift sings. “They picked out a home and called it Holiday House, their parties were tasteful if a little loud / The doctor had told him to settle down, it must have been her fault his heart gave out.”
Swift sings how Harkness “filled the pool with champagne,” dyed a neighbor’s dog “key lime green” and played cards with Salvador Dali. The Washington Post reports that Craig Unger’s “Blue Blood,” a book about her life, tells how she cleaned her pool with Dom Pérignon and dyed her cat green. He also wrote that when she died, he ashes were placed in a Dali-created urn worth $250,000.
Harkness was a generous supporter of the arts and an artist herself. She contributed $2 million to build the William Hale Harkness Medical Research Building at New York Hospital and supported several dance companies, theaters and schools. She took ballet lessons starting as a teen and wrote a ballet for a presentation at the Brussels Worlds Fair in 1967. She wrote about 100 popular songs and also was a sculptor.
“I think I work as hard at my music as a career woman does at a job,” she told the Post-Dispatch in 1955. She averaged about six hours a day at the music studio in her Park Avenue apartment, in between tending to her children, who were 14, 11 and 6 years old at the time. The article mentioned the family spent time between the apartment, their Watch Hill, Rhode Island, summer home and vacationing in Florida.
When she died in 1982 of cancer at age 67 in her Manhattan home, she bequeathed jewelry designed by Salvador Dali to the federal government or charities, and if it went to the government, it was to be used by the first lady. The bulk of the $2 million estate went to the Harkness Ballet Foundation.
