Taylor Swift's new album tells a tale about a St. Louis-born oil heiress

“Bill was the heir to the Standard Oil name and money, and the town said, ‘How did a middle-class divorcée do it?’” Swift sings. “They picked out a home and called it Holiday House, their parties were tasteful if a little loud / The doctor had told him to settle down, it must have been her fault his heart gave out.”

Swift sings how Harkness “filled the pool with champagne,” dyed a neighbor’s dog “key lime green” and played cards with Salvador Dali. The Washington Post reports that Craig Unger’s “Blue Blood,” a book about her life, tells how she cleaned her pool with Dom Pérignon and dyed her cat green. He also wrote that when she died, he ashes were placed in a Dali-created urn worth $250,000.

Harkness was a generous supporter of the arts and an artist herself. She contributed $2 million to build the William Hale Harkness Medical Research Building at New York Hospital and supported several dance companies, theaters and schools. She took ballet lessons starting as a teen and wrote a ballet for a presentation at the Brussels Worlds Fair in 1967. She wrote about 100 popular songs and also was a sculptor.