Tech N9ne heading to the Pageant with Joey Cool, X-Raided, Mayday

 Courtesy of the artist

Tech N9ne’s "ASIN9NE Tour 2022" is at the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. May 10. Also on the bill are Joey Cool, X-Raided, and Mayday.

Tickets are $27.50-$30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 25 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

