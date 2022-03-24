Tech N9ne heading to the Pageant with Joey Cool, X-Raided, Mayday

Tech N9ne’s "ASIN9NE Tour 2022" is at the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. May 10. Also on the bill are Joey Cool, X-Raided, and Mayday.
Tickets are $27.50-$30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 25 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
