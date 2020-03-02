You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tedeschi Trucks Band heading to St. Louis Music Park
0 comments

Tedeschi Trucks Band heading to St. Louis Music Park

Subscribe now! $4 for 4 months
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Fox Theatre

Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi of the Tedeschi Trucks Band perform July 26, 2018, at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Tedeschi Trucks Band is in town July 29 for a show at St. Louis Music Park. The show is a stop on the “Wheels of Soul 2020 Tour.” St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Gabe Dixon are also on the bill.

Show time is at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$150 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.

The band’s latest album is “Signs.”

0 comments

Tags

Local Events

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Chaka Khan heading to the Fox Theatre
The Blender

Chaka Khan heading to the Fox Theatre

Chaka Khan was recently unmasked on TV's "The Masked Singer." She also sang the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, which divided listeners with her interpretation.

Khan's most recent album is "Hello Happiness."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports