Tedeschi Trucks Band heading to St. Louis Music Park

Tedeschi Trucks Band is in town July 29 for a show at St. Louis Music Park. The show is a stop on the “Wheels of Soul 2020 Tour.” St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Gabe Dixon are also on the bill.
Show time is at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35-$150 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.
The band’s latest album is “Signs.”
Tags
Local Events
Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.
Error: Please try again later
Thanks! *
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today