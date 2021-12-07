Tedeschi Trucks Band heading to the Fox Theatre with Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon

Tedeschi Trucks Band is at the Fox Theatre with a show at 7 p.m. July 27. The show is a stop on the “Wheels of Soul Tour 2022.” Also on the bill are Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon.

Tickets are $34.50-$175 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at metrotix.com.

The band’s most recent release is “Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN’)” featuring Trey Anastasio, and a new album is coming in 2022

Tedeschi Trucks Band is also the subject a the documentary “Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen.”

The Fox Theatre requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

