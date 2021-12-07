 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tedeschi Trucks Band heading to the Fox Theatre with Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon
0 comments

Tedeschi Trucks Band heading to the Fox Theatre with Los Lobos, Gabe Dixon

{{featured_button_text}}
Tedeschi Trucks Band at Fox Theatre

Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi of the Tedeschi Trucks Band perform July 26, 2018, at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Tedeschi Trucks Band is at the Fox Theatre with a show at 7 p.m. July 27. The show is a stop on the “Wheels of Soul Tour 2022.” Also on the bill are Los Lobos and Gabe Dixon.

Tickets are $34.50-$175 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at metrotix.com.

The band’s most recent release is “Layla Revisited (Live at LOCKN’)” featuring Trey Anastasio, and a new album is coming in 2022

Tedeschi Trucks Band is also the subject a the documentary “Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen.”

The Fox Theatre requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

iParty: Tedeschi Trucks Band at Fox Theatre

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Halsey in no rush to make another album

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News