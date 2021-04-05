 Skip to main content
Tedeschi Trucks Band tour moves to 2022, but St. Louis show isn't listed
Tedeschi Trucks Band tour moves to 2022, but St. Louis show isn't listed

Tedeschi Trucks Band at Fox Theatre

Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi of the Tedeschi Trucks Band perform July 26, 2018, at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Update: The Tedeschi Trucks Band concert that had been scheduled for July 29, 2020, at St. Louis Music Park apparently won't make the move to 2022 with the rest of the tour. The band just announced the tour moves to 2022.

The band announced the new dates on social media and its website.

St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights has yet to open; the concert had originally been announced in early March just before the pandemic. No 2021 date had been announced.

Original post: Tedeschi Trucks Band is in town July 29 for a show at St. Louis Music Park. The show is a stop on the “Wheels of Soul 2020 Tour.” St. Paul and the Broken Bones and Gabe Dixon are also on the bill.

Show time is at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$150 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.

The band’s latest album is “Signs.”

