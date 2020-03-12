You are the owner of this article.
Tegan and Sara coming to the Pageant
Courtesy of the artist

Tegan and Sara is lined up with a show at the Pageant with a show on June 2. Georgia and Jackie Mendoza are also on the show. The show is a stop on the “Tonight We’re Seeing Colors 2020 Tour.”

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$37.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

