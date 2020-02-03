You are the owner of this article.
Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss coming to River City Casino for Chicks With Hits concert
Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss coming to River City Casino for Chicks With Hits concert

Chicks With Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss

Chicks With Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss

Courtesy of the artist

Courtesy of the artist

Chicks With Hits featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss is at the Event Center at River City Casino on April 9. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $28-$52 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

