 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tesla coming to the Pageant
0 comments

Tesla coming to the Pageant

{{featured_button_text}}
Tesla

Tesla

 Courtesy of the artist

Tesla is coming to the Pageant with a show on Aug. 21. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Reserved tickets are $74.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 2 at ticketmaster.com.

KSHE 95 is welcoming the show.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfire-prevention goats in high demand in U.S

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports