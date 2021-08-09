 Skip to main content
Tesla's Pageant concert postponed after COVID-19 outbreak in the band's circle
Tesla

 Courtesy of the artist

Update: Tesla is postponing its gig at the Pageant. Here's the official statement:

"Tesla to postpone their next few engagements due to members of the touring party contracting COVID. The band look forward to returning to the road soon. Please check the official Tesla site for updates."

Existing tickets will be valid at the new date.

Click here for more information.

Original post: Tesla is coming to the Pageant with a show on Aug. 21. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Reserved tickets are $74.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 2 at ticketmaster.com.

KSHE 95 is welcoming the show.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

