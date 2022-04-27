 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Testament coming to the Pageant with Exodus, Death Angel

 Courtesy of the artist

Testament’s “The Bay Strikes Back Tour” with Exodus and Death Angel is at the Pageant with a show at 6:50 p.m. Sept. 15. 

Tickets are $30-$35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 29 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

