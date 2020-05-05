You are the owner of this article.
The 1975's Enterprise Center concert is canceled
Update: This show is canceled, as listed by ticketmaster.com, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Refunds available at point of purchase. Those with online and phone orders should sign in to your account to access your tickets and see your available refund and/or credit options. Otherwise, you should expect to receive your refund in as soon as 30 days.”

Click here and here for more information on ticket refunding.

Original post: English rock band the 1975 is at Enterprise Center with a show on May 14. Also on the bill are Phoebe Bridgers and beabadoobee. Showtime is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30.50-$90.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Jan. 24 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

The tour begins April 27 in Houston, Tex.

The 1975’s new album “Notes on a Conditional Form” will be released April 24. The first single is “Me & You Together.”

 

 

 

