The Allman Family Revival featuring the Allman Betts Band coming to the Factory

The Allman Family Revival featuring the Allman Betts Band, Donavon Frankenreiter, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Robert Randolph and Jimmy Hall, Lilly Hiatt, Lamar Williams Jr., Joanne Shaw Taylor, and Eric Gales with special guests the River Kittens is at the Factory with a show on Nov. 27.
Show time is at 7:45 p.m.
Tickets are $49.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
The Factory has protocols in place requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
