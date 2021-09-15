 Skip to main content
The Allman Family Revival featuring the Allman Betts Band coming to the Factory
Blackberry Smoke concert

Devon Allman of the The Allman Betts Band, featuring the sons of three of the original Allman Brothers Band, plays to the crowd during a three-band concert including the Wild Feathers and Blackberry Smoke at the St. Louis Music Park's Grand Opening on Tuesday, Aug. 3 2021. Photo by Jerry Naunheim Jr.

 Jerry Naunheim Jr.

The Allman Family Revival featuring the Allman Betts Band, Donavon Frankenreiter, Cody Dickinson, Luther Dickinson, Robert Randolph and Jimmy Hall, Lilly Hiatt, Lamar Williams Jr., Joanne Shaw Taylor, and Eric Gales with special guests the River Kittens is at the Factory with a show on Nov. 27. 

Show time is at 7:45 p.m. 

Tickets are $49.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

The Factory has protocols in place requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.

