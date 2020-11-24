The Baylor Project featuring Ferguson's Marcus Baylor snags another Grammy nomination

Congratulations to jazz duo the Baylor Project, which just nabbed a Grammy nomination for best traditional R&B performance for its song "Sit on Down." The Baylor Project is made up of Marcus Baylor of Ferguson and his wife, Jean Baylor.

Here’s the full category rundown:

• "Sit on Down," The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

• "Wonder What She Thinks of Me," Chloe X Halle

• "Let Me Go," Mykal Kilgore

• "Anything for You," Ledisi

• "Distance," Yebba

Gregory Porter's "All Rise" is a Best R&B Album nominee; among the players on the album are St. Louis bassist Jahmal Nichols and Ferguson drummer Emanuel Harrold.