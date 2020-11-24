 Skip to main content
The Baylor Project featuring Ferguson's Marcus Baylor snags another Grammy nomination
The Baylor Project featuring Ferguson's Marcus Baylor snags another Grammy nomination

The Baylor Project

Congratulations to jazz duo the Baylor Project, which just nabbed a Grammy nomination for best traditional R&B performance for its song "Sit on Down." The Baylor Project is made up of Marcus Baylor of Ferguson and his wife, Jean Baylor.

Here’s the full category rundown:

• "Sit on Down," The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

• "Wonder What She Thinks of Me," Chloe X Halle

• "Let Me Go," Mykal Kilgore

• "Anything for You," Ledisi

• "Distance," Yebba

Previously, the Baylor Project was nominated for best traditional R&B performance (“Laugh and Move On”) and best jazz vocal album (“The Journey”).

Gregory Porter's "All Rise" is a Best R&B Album nominee; among the players on the album are St. Louis bassist Jahmal Nichols and Ferguson drummer Emanuel Harrold.

The Best R&B Album category also includes:

"Happy 2 Be Here," Ant Clemons

"Take Time," Giveon

 "to feel love/d," Luke James

"Bigger Love," John Legend

Find the full list of nominations at grammys.com.

