The Beach Boys heading to Family Arena
The Beach Boys heading to Family Arena

The Beach Boys, the Temptations at Family Arena

The Beach Boys perform at the Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo. on Sunday, April 23, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

The Beach Boys return to Family Arena with a show on July 29. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $50-$130 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at familyarena.com.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago are the Beach Boys. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

 

