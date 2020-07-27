The Beach Boys, Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy concerts are rescheduled at Family Arena

The Beach Boys, Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy, Happy Together 2020 and Bachman-Cummings: Together Again have new dates at Family Arena in wake of the current pandemic.
Other shows at Family Arena such as Portrait: The Music of Kansas and Madman’s Diary: A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne are canceled.
Here’s the quick rundown:
-- Happy Together with the Turtles, Chuck Negron, the Association, Aug. 22, 2020, rescheduled for Aug. 21, 2021
-- The Beach Boys, July 29, 2020, rescheduled for July 30, 2021
-- Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy, originally scheduled for June 19, rescheduled for Nov. 20
-- Bachman-Cummings: Together Again
June 10, 2021
-- Portrait: The Music of Kansas, Aug. 15, canceled
-- Madman’s Diary: A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, canceled
Get more information at familyarena.com.
