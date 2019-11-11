The Black Crowes are reuniting for a new tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 23. The band is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s “Shake Your Money Maker” album. The album will be performed in its entirety along with all the band’s other hits.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $29-$129 and are on sale now at livenation.com and at the box office today only with no service fees.
The concert is presented by KSHE 95.
The tour begins June 17 in Austin, Tex.
The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson says “I’m thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live rock n' roll and the Black Crowes!" Rich Robinson says: "First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after thirty years is something I could've never fathomed."