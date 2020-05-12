You are the owner of this article.
The Black Keys cancel tour including a Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre stop
The Black Keys cancel tour including a Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre stop

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs Sept. 25, 2019, at Enterprise Center.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Update: The Black Keys' tour has been cancelled. The band posted the news on its social media Tuesday morning. The tour is canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The band also posted a link to refund options.

Click here and here and additional information on ticket refunding.

Original post: The Black Keys return to St. Louis with a show July 21 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Gary Clark Jr. and the Marcus King Band are also on the bill.

The show is a stop on the band’s “Let’s Rock” summer tour; the tour played Enterprise Center in September.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Get tickets at the box office and at livenation.com. Ticket prices are forthcoming.

The summer tour begins July 7 in Seattle.

The band’s latest album is “Let’s Rock.”

 

 

