The Black Keys cancel tour including a Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre stop

Update: The Black Keys' tour has been cancelled. The band posted the news on its social media Tuesday morning. The tour is canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The band also posted a link to refund options.
We are very disappointed to let you know the US ‘Let's Rock’ Summer tour is no longer happening. We were looking forward to seeing you all out there, but the health and safety of our fans and crew has to take priority. We hope to see you all soon. Please stay safe!— The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) May 12, 2020
Ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options. For more information, please visit https://t.co/bwph1P5IJS— The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) May 12, 2020
Original post: The Black Keys return to St. Louis with a show July 21 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Gary Clark Jr. and the Marcus King Band are also on the bill.
The show is a stop on the band’s “Let’s Rock” summer tour; the tour played Enterprise Center in September.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Get tickets at the box office and at livenation.com. Ticket prices are forthcoming.
The summer tour begins July 7 in Seattle.
The band’s latest album is “Let’s Rock.”
