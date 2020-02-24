The Black Keys returning to St. Louis with a show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The Black Keys return to St. Louis with a show July 21 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Gary Clark Jr. and the Marcus King Band are also on the bill.
The show is a stop on the band’s “Let’s Rock” summer tour; the tour played Enterprise Center in September.
Tickets are $30.50-$175 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Get tickets at the box office and at livenation.com.
The summer tour begins July 7 in Seattle.
The band’s latest album is “Let’s Rock.”
