You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Black Keys returning to St. Louis with a show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
0 comments

The Black Keys returning to St. Louis with a show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

The Black Keys, Modest Mouse at Enterprise Center

Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

The Black Keys return to St. Louis with a show July 21 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Gary Clark Jr. and the Marcus King Band are also on the bill.

The show is a stop on the band’s “Let’s Rock” summer tour; the tour played Enterprise Center in September.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30.50-$175 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Get tickets at the box office and at livenation.com.

The summer tour begins July 7 in Seattle.

The band’s latest album is “Let’s Rock.”

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Upcoming events

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports