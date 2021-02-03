The Burney Sisters, James Biko, Tre G, Montez Coleman with Brian Owens added to Open Air Concert Series

New concerts have been added to the Open Air Concert Series lineup outside the Grandel in the Grand Center neighborhood. The shows take place outdoors in a heated tent.
The new show announcements take the series through March.
-- March 5, Montez Coleman Trio featuring Brian Owens
-- March 6, Brother Francis and the Soultones
-- March 7, Richie Kihlken Band
-- March 12, Mosaic Jazz Sextet
-- March 13, The Matching Shoe
-- March 14, Rhoda G
-- March 19, Joe Mancuso
-- March 20, Tre G
-- March 21, The Burney Sisters
-- March 26, Erika Johnson
-- March 27, Leponds
-- March 28, Brunch & Beats with Biko
Ticket prices are on the average $10; a food and beverage minimum is required.