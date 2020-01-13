The Charlie Daniels Band and Marshall Tucker Band coming to Family Arena

The Charlie Daniels Band and the Marshall Tucker Band will take on the Family Arena with a concert on Sept. 19. Show time is at 7 p.m.
The show is a stop on the "Fire on the Mountain Tour."
Tickets are $43-$88 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.
Get more information at familyarena.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
