 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Chicks heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Patty Griffin

The Chicks

The Chicks

 Photo by Robin Harper

The Chicks fly into Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for “The Chicks Tour” on June 14. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre show is the first stop on the tour.

Patty Griffin is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 4 at livenation.com. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.

The show is in support of the band’s 2020 album “Gaslighter.”

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News