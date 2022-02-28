The Chicks heading to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Patty Griffin

The Chicks fly into Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for “The Chicks Tour” on June 14. The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre show is the first stop on the tour.
Patty Griffin is also on the bill.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 4 at livenation.com. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.
The show is in support of the band’s 2020 album “Gaslighter.”
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
