The Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater is canceled

The final date of the three-day the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater has been canceled out of weather-related concerns. Chris Young and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band had been slated to perform today (May 21).

The Country Fair organizers released this statement:

“Due to on-going storms and lightning in the Chesterfield area, and in order to prioritize the safety of our audience, talent and staff, the festival organizers have made the decision to cancel the final night of activities at The Country Fair on Saturday, May 21.

Fans who purchased a 1-Day Saturday ticket for headliner Chris Young or Nitty Gritty Dirt Band tickets will be fully refunded; fans who purchased a 3-Day pass will receive a partial refund of one-third of the face value of their ticket.

Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster (official ticketing partner) will receive refunds to their original method of payment within 30 days; these refunds will be processed automatically; no action is needed on your end. Fans who purchased from unauthorized resale sites will need to reach out to their point of purchase.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.