The Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater is canceled

The final date of the three-day the
Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater has been canceled out of weather-related concerns. Chris Young and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band had been slated to perform today (May 21).
The Country Fair organizers released this statement:
“Due to on-going storms and lightning in the Chesterfield area, and in order to prioritize the safety of our audience, talent and staff, the festival organizers have made the decision to cancel the final night of activities at The Country Fair on Saturday, May 21.
Fans who purchased a 1-Day Saturday ticket for headliner Chris Young or Nitty Gritty Dirt Band tickets will be fully refunded; fans who purchased a 3-Day pass will receive a partial refund of one-third of the face value of their ticket.
Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster (official ticketing partner) will receive refunds to their original method of payment within 30 days; these refunds will be processed automatically; no action is needed on your end. Fans who purchased from unauthorized resale sites will need to reach out to their point of purchase.”
Photos: Zach Bryan at Country Fair in Chesterfield
Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
A fiddle player performs with Zach Bryan during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Musicians perform with Zach Bryan during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
A fiddle player performs with Zach Bryan during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Fans cheer for Zach Bryan during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Maci Williams (left) and her cousin Natalie Williams, both of Rolla, before Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
From the left, Cara Brackett, Caleb Rook and Jocelyn Dobrzycki, all of St. Charles, before Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
From the left, Henry Fender, of Columbia, Mo., Katrina Thomas, of Paris, Mo., Ethan Wiedmier, of Columbia, Mo., and Emily Gray, of Columbia, Mo., before Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Josh Teddleton (left) and Kristi Eifert, both of Herculaneum, before Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Claire Duke (left) and Ashlee Conway, both of Pittsfield, Ill., before Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Allie Schmidt (left) and Kalista Gilbert, both of Columbia, Mo., before Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Elizabeth Katz, of Chesterfield, (left) and Derek Chanski, of Wildwood, before Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Sydney Jennings (left) and Allesandra Hahn, both of Ellisville, before Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
From the left, Tess Allgeyer, of Ballwin, Macey Smith, of Delta, Mo., and Austin Mueller, of Jackson, Mo., before Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Christina Atienza (left) and Katelyn Williams, both of Maryland Heights, before Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
From the left, Hannah Shasserre, of St. James, Mo., Al Palmer, of Cuba, Mo., and Bailey Wells, of St. James, Mo., before Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Jillian Smith, of Springfield, Mo., (left) and Kiki Lloyd, of St. Louis, before Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Keersten Abbott, of Troy, Mo., (left) and Gracie Graham, of Wentzville, before Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Zach Bryan performs during a storm-shortened day one of the Country Fair at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fair continues through Saturday with performances by Chris Young, Jon Pardi and more.
Jon Gitchoff
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!