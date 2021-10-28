The Dark Room is reopening with Dave Grelle, Anita Jackson, Eric Slaughter, Ptah Williams, Janet Evra

The Dark Room in Grand Center is dark no more. The intimate venue within the Grandel, closed since March 2020 because of the pandemic, is reopening Nov. 13 with Moon Valley.
Shows are scheduled through December. Here’s the rundown:
-- Moon Valley, 9 p.m. Nov. 13, $5-$15
-- Anita Jackson, 9 p.m. Nov. 19, $5-$25
-- Tracer with Ptah Williams, 9 p.m. Nov. 20, $5-$20
-- Eric Slaughter Group, 7 p.m. Nov. 26, $5-$15
-- Janet Evra featuring Stephen Martin, 7 p.m. Nov. 27, $5-$20
-- The Dhoruba Collective, 9 p.m. Dec. 3, $5-$15
-- Mo Egeston All-Stars featuring special guest, 9 p.m. Dec. 4, $5-$20
-- Dave Grelle’s Playadors featuring Joanna Serenko, 9 p.m. Dec. 10, $5-$25
-- The Bosman Twins, 9 p.m. Dec. 11, $15-$30
More dates will be added.
The venue will have tiered seating options with premiere pricing, reserve pricing and general pricing.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 29 at metrotix.com.
Food service is on Fridays and Saturdays, and there will be a rotating menu by Chef Zoe.
The free weekly Wednesday Night Jazz hosted by Bob DeBoo will continue from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays.
