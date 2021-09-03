 Skip to main content
The Disco Biscuits' CarShield Field concert in O'Fallon, Mo., is canceled
The Disco Biscuits

The Disco Biscuits

 Courtesy of the artist

Update: This show is canceled. Refunds are being issued automatically. Get more information by clicking here.

Original post: The Disco Biscuits is at CarShield Field in O’Fallon, Mo. (formerly T.R. Hughes Ballpark) with a show on Sept. 4. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40-$55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 2. Click here for tickets.

The show is presented by the Old Rock House and NTL Productions.

Click here for more information.

