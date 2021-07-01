 Skip to main content
The Disco Biscuits coming to CarShield Field, formerly T.R. Hughes Ballpark
The Disco Biscuits is at CarShield Field in O’Fallon, Mo. (formerly T.R. Hughes Ballpark) with a show on Sept. 4. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40-$55 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 2. Click here for tickets.

The show is presented by the Old Rock House and NTL Productions.

Click here for more information.

