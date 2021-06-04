The Factory concert venue officially opens in July with deadmau5

New concert venue the Factory at the District in Chesterfield, Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and Boone’s Crossing, will officially open July 16 with electronic music act deadmau5.
The artist hasn’t played the St. Louis market in over a decade.
Show time is at 9 p.m.
Tickets range from $44.50-$69.50; both reserved seats and general admission tickets are available. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 8 at ticketmaster.com.
This is a 16+ concert.
The Factory has already announced concerts that will follow Deadmau5 including Nikki Glaser, Old Dominion, Buddy Guy, Bleachers, Melissa Etheridge, Glass Animals, Simple Plan and New Found Glory and others.
The show is being presented in conjunction with Donnie Disco Presents and B&W Productions.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.