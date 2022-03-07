 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Factory lifts COVID-19 policy for select concerts including Daughtry, Sevendust, Little Feat

The Factory’s COVID-19 policy has been updated; the policy had been full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required for entry. The COVID-19 policy has been lifted for Daughtry (March 10), Little Feat (March 11), Excision (March 12), Kingfish (March 25) and Sevendust (March 26). 

Glass Animals on March 23 will require proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry.

For shows taking place after March 31, the policy changes are still to be determined.

Get the full policy details at thefactorystl.com.

 

