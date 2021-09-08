The Factory lines up Greensky Bluegrass for New Year's Eve

Greensky Bluegrass is at the Factory in Chesterfield for shows Dec. 30 and a New Year’s Eve blowout on Dec. 31.

The Dec. 30 show is at 8 p.m. and features the Mighty Pines. Ticket prices are $34.50-$59.50.

The Dec. 31 show is at 8:30 p.m. with special guest Sam Bush. There will be three sets. Tickets are $49.50-$69.50.

Two-day admission passes are also available.

Tickets are at ticketmaster.com beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 10.

The Factory has COVID-19 vaccination and negative COVID-19 requirements in place for all its shows.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

