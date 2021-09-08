The Factory lines up Greensky Bluegrass for New Year's Eve

Greensky Bluegrass is at the Factory in Chesterfield for shows Dec. 30 and a New Year’s Eve blowout on Dec. 31.
The Dec. 30 show is at 8 p.m. and features the Mighty Pines. Ticket prices are $34.50-$59.50.
The Dec. 31 show is at 8:30 p.m. with special guest Sam Bush. There will be three sets. Tickets are $49.50-$69.50.
Two-day admission passes are also available.
Tickets are at ticketmaster.com beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 10.
The Factory has COVID-19 vaccination and negative COVID-19 requirements in place for all its shows.
Get more information at thefactorystl.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.