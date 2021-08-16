The Factory requires concertgoers to present vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test

New concert venue the Factory in Chesterfield is the latest to require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours before entry for concerts and events.

The policy is effective immediately. Guests can present a printed copy or mobile photo of their vaccine card with matching ID.

“Live music is back. Let's keep it that way,” the Factory said in a statement. No refunds will be available, the venue said.

The Beach Boys and John Stamos perform Aug. 19 at the Factory. The venue opened July 16 with a sold-out show by deadmau5.