The Factory requires concertgoers to present vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test

New concert venue the Factory in Chesterfield is the latest to require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours before entry for concerts and events.
The policy is effective immediately. Guests can present a printed copy or mobile photo of their vaccine card with matching ID.
“Live music is back. Let's keep it that way,” the Factory said in a statement. No refunds will be available, the venue said.
The new policy follows similar rules at the Pageant, Delmar Hall, Off Broadway, Red Flag, Blue Strawberry and other venues.
The Beach Boys and John Stamos perform Aug. 19 at the Factory. The venue opened July 16 with a sold-out show by deadmau5.
