The Factory updates its new COVID-19 policy including offering refunds

Update: New concert venue the Factory in Chesterfield has updated its new COVID-19 policy in two key ways after rolling them out earlier this week.

The venue initially announced the new policy stating proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to 48 hours was required for entry.

Today, the policy has been updated so that tickets purchased prior to Aug. 16 can be refunded at point of purchase beginning now through Sept. 3.

Negative COVID-19 tests must be within 72 hours of showtime instead of 48 hours.

Original post: New concert venue the Factory in Chesterfield is the latest to require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours before entry for concerts and events.

The policy is effective immediately. Guests can present a printed copy or mobile photo of their vaccine card with matching ID.