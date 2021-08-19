The Factory updates new COVID-19 entry policy, with refunds allowed

Update: The Factory in Chesterfield has updated its COVID-19 policy requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry.

The policy now allows for point-of-purchase refunds through Sept. 3 for tickets purchased before Aug. 16.

Negative COVID-19 tests must be within 72 hours of showtime, rather than 48 hours before.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

Original article: New concert venue the Factory in Chesterfield is the latest to require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours before entry for concerts and events.

The policy is effective immediately. Guests can present a printed copy or mobile photo of their vaccine card with matching ID.