The Factory's opening concert with deadmau5 is sold out

The Factory grand opening
Update: This concert is sold out. Original post: New concert venue the Factory at the District in Chesterfield, Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and Boone’s Crossing, will officially open July 16 with electronic music act deadmau5.
The artist hasn’t played the St. Louis market in over a decade.
Tickets range from $44.50-$69.50; both reserved seats and general admission tickets are available. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 8 at
ticketmaster.com.
The Factory has already announced concerts that will follow Deadmau5 including Nikki Glaser, Old Dominion, Buddy Guy, Bleachers, Melissa Etheridge, Glass Animals, Simple Plan and New Found Glory and others.
The show is being presented in conjunction with Donnie Disco Presents and B&W Productions.
Get more information at
thefactorystl.com.
Photos: First look inside the Factory, Chesterfield's newest concert venue
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
The Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield photographed on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
The Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield photographed through WrenArt Sculptures' piece "Passing Through II" on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
The Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield photographed on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
The Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield photographed on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
"Music Factory II" by WrenArt Sculptures on display outside the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield photographed on Wednesday, June 02, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
The second-level bar at the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield photographed on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
A view from the stage at the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Signage decorates the aisle seating in the balcony of the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
The view from center stage at the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
The elevated seated area at the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield photographed on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
The balcony-level bar at the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield photographed on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
A view of the stage from the seated balcony at the Factory
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Tables and seating available on the main level of the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield photographed on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
A "golactic chandelier" by artist Chris Merrick hangs from the ceiling of the Factory at the District in Chesterfield on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
A Jeff Tweedy mural painted by Cbabi Bayoc, photographed on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, will greet guests as they enter the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
The box office at the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield photographed on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
A main floor bar inside the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield photographed on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The entertainment venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
A view from the seated balcony at the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Separate dressing rooms combined into one bigger space at the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Balcony seating at the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield photographed on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
A view from the stage at the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Joe Usher of Midwest Light and Sign measures a door before hanging signage at the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Tim Nies scrubs the floor at the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
A Miles Davis mural painted by Cbabi Bayoc, photographed on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, will greet guests as they enter the Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
A "golactic chandelier" by artist Chris Merrick hangs from the ceiling of the Factory at the DIstrict in Chesterfield on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
The elevated area above the general admission floor of the Factory in Chesterfield photographed on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
Sneak peek of the Factory in Chesterfield
Artwork on display in the lobby of the Factory showcases the music and industrial decorative themes of the new venue in Chesterfield on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The entertainment venue will have its grand opening on July 16 and will feature a performance by deadmau5. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
