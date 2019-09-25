Midtown concert venue the Firebird, the subject of a Post-Dispatch story in February surrounding its 10th anniversary, is taking a breather.
Owner Jimmy Vavak said in a text to the Post-Dispatch the venue is undergoing some reevaluating and restructuring and hopes to return better in 2020.
He also said the concerts which were on the Firebird’s schedule will all wind up in good hands.
The website has mostly been wiped clean of shows save for the Midnight Hour concert, now listed as postponed.
Chris Stapleton and Imagine Dragons performed at the Firebird before finding their arena-level fame.
Asked at the time of the anniversary what keeps the Firebird afloat, Vavak said: “Lots of personal sacrifices. I don’t think there’s anyone there who doesn’t have a second job. We have an amazing staff, and our landlord is great, completely understanding and works with us on everything. We’re just grinding, putting out fires constantly. It’s very stressful and overwhelming.”
Vavak has previously worked in different capacities at venues including Blueberry Hill, the Rocket Bar, the Side Door, the Hi-Pointe and Creepy Crawl.