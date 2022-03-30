The Fixx coming to Delmar Hall

The Fixx is at Delmar Hall with a show on June 29. Show time is at 8 p.m.
The show is a stop on the rock band's “Every F卌ve Seconds Tour 2022.”
Tickets are $27.50-$32.50 and are on sale now.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
