The Fixx & the English Beat coming to Delmar Hall
The Fixx & the English Beat coming to Delmar Hall

The Fixx & the English Beat

The Fixx & the English Beat

The Fixx & the English Beat will perform Nov. 15 at Delmar Hall; show time is at 7:30 p.m. 

Tickets are $35-$38 and go on sale at 9 p.m. July 16 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 but will reopen soon.

 

