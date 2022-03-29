The Flaming Lips concert at the Pageant is sold out

Update: This concert is sold out. Get more information at thepageant.com.
Original post: The Flaming Lips return to the Pageant with a concert on April 4, 2022 as part of the band’s “American Head American Tour.”
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $45-$50.
The Pageant box office has not yet reopened though the venue has reopened.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today