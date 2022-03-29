 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Flaming Lips concert at the Pageant is sold out

The Flaming Lips

 Courtesy of the artist

Update: This concert is sold out. Get more information at thepageant.com.

Original post: The Flaming Lips return to the Pageant with a concert on April 4, 2022 as part of the band’s “American Head American Tour.”

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 7 at ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $45-$50.

The Pageant box office has not yet reopened though the venue has reopened.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

 

