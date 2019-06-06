Country singer Brett Young, R&B veteran Keith Sweat and rock band and former LouFest headliner the Flaming Lips will headline Fair St. Louis, taking place July 4, 5 and 6 at the Gateway Arch National Park. The acts will share the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage with Randy Houser, Johnny Gill and Vertical Horizon, respectively.
Fireworks, the Boeing Air Show, the Festival Zone and the Interactive Zone will be presented all three dates.
America’s Birthday Parade, formerly the VP Parade, is at 9:30 a.m. July 4 beginning at the intersection of 20th and Market Streets, proceeding east on Market Street before ending at Market and Broadway.
This year’s theme is “We The People!” More information about the parade is available at americasbirthdayparade.com.
In a statement, David Estes, general chairman of Fair St. Louis 2019, said: “For 39 years, Fair St. Louis has been a celebration for St. Louis produced by St. Louisans, and we are so excited to return to Gateway Arch National Park for three days of chart-topping entertainment, family-friendly activities, the world-renowned Boeing Air Show, and of course the Edward Jones Fireworks over the Mississippi River. Fair St. Louis has consistently been named one of the nation’s top Independence Day celebrations, and we invite those of all ages to join us at the Arch for an unforgettable birthday party.”
Fair St. Louis remains free.
Get more information at fairsaintlouis.org.
2019 Fair. St. Louis Schedule
July 4
-- 9:30 a.m., 137th America’s Birthday Parade
-- Noon, Fair St. Louis opens
-- 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Boeing Air Show
-- 6:30 p.m., Randy Houser
-- 8:15 p.m., Brett Young
-- 9:30 p.m., Fireworks
July 5
-- 4 p.m., Fair St. Louis opens
-- 5 p.m., Boeing Air Show
-- 6:30 p.m., Johnny Gill
-- 8:15 p.m., Keith Sweat
-- 9:30 p.m., Fireworks
July 6
-- Noon, Fair St. Louis opens
-- 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Boeing Air Show
-- 6:30 p.m., Vertical Horizon
-- 8:15 p.m., The Flaming Lips
-- 9:30 p.m., Fireworks